NDPP Stresses Unified Effort for Naga Peace and Progress

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party emphasizes resolving the Naga political issue for lasting peace in Nagaland. During its convention, the NDPP urged unity among political groups, reconsideration of border policies, and economic growth. The party also stressed agriculture modernization and youth empowerment as key to Nagaland's prosperity.

NDPP Stresses Unified Effort for Naga Peace and Progress
The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has highlighted the need to resolve the Naga political issue as crucial for establishing lasting peace and comprehensive progress in Nagaland.

This call was made during the NDPP's fifth general convention, attended by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and party president Chingwang Konyak. The party also urged a reconsideration of the Free Movement Regime and the fencing of the India-Myanmar border, citing potential adverse effects on the state's stability and peace negotiations.

Emphasizing economic growth, the NDPP advocated for the transformation of agriculture with modern technologies and youth empowerment programs to boost employment. The NDPP stands firm on its commitment to the rights and history of the Naga people, urging the Centre to expedite an inclusive political settlement.

