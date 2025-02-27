Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Israel Sends Negotiators to Cairo

Israel has announced plans to dispatch negotiators to Cairo, aiming to prolong the existing ceasefire in Gaza. As the six-week truce approaches its expiration, these discussions are crucial to secure the release of additional hostages while delaying definitive solutions for Gaza's future.

The initial phase of the ceasefire, which commenced on January 19, involved the exchange of a significant number of hostages. Despite public pressure in Israel, further negotiations are proving difficult due to the grim conditions reported for hostages and the complex dynamics between warring parties.

Israeli negotiators are tasked with finding common ground to extend the truce. The strategy involves gradual hostage releases by Hamas in return for Palestinians currently imprisoned by Israel, all while global mediators, including Egypt and Qatar, facilitate the talks with U.S. support.

(With inputs from agencies.)