Allahabad High Court Cracks Down on Unauthorized Construction in Lucknow

The Allahabad High Court has issued directives to the Uttar Pradesh government and the Lucknow Development Authority to clarify the rights of all parties involved in the unauthorized construction case or present a demolition plan for the disputed building by the next hearing scheduled for March 25.

It was found by the court that the structure in Husainganj had been constructed far beyond approved plans, implicating landowners, developers, and LDA officials. The court has demanded accountability from officials whose negligence led to these construction violations.

The court's order, delivered by Justices AR Masoodi and Manish Kumar, follows a public interest litigation filed by Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Ashok Kumar in 2012. The court highlighted that Clay Square and other buildings have been built beyond approved specifications, necessitating the imposition of financial responsibility and potential actions against responsible officials.

