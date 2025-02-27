Punjab Police Crack Down on Drug Trade: Illegal Constructions Demolished

Punjab Police, in collaboration with local authorities, has taken decisive measures against the drug trade by demolishing illegally built homes of drug dealers in the districts of Patiala and Rupnagar. This move is part of the ongoing state government's initiative to eradicate drug-related activities.

In Patiala, under the guidance of Senior Superintendent of Police Dr. Nanak Singh, authorities targeted notorious drug smuggler Rinky. Facing multiple charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Rinky's unlawful residence was brought down. The police assert their commitment to continuing stringent actions against serial offenders.

Similarly, in Rupnagar, a joint effort by police and district administration led to the demolition of the illegal home of drug peddlers Salim Mohammad and Asha. With backing from the Municipal Council, authorities executed the operation as the couple faced several criminal charges under the NDPS Act. This is in line with a broader campaign ordered by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to combat the drug menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)