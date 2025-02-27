Left Menu

Punjab Police Crack Down on Drug Trade: Illegal Constructions Demolished

Punjab Police, with local administration support, demolished illegal homes of drug peddlers in Patiala and Rupnagar. Notorious smugglers Rinky and the couple Salim Mohammad and Asha were targeted as part of the government's anti-drug campaign. Multiple FIRs linked to NDPS Act violations were registered against these offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:33 IST
Punjab Police Crack Down on Drug Trade: Illegal Constructions Demolished
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police, in collaboration with local authorities, has taken decisive measures against the drug trade by demolishing illegally built homes of drug dealers in the districts of Patiala and Rupnagar. This move is part of the ongoing state government's initiative to eradicate drug-related activities.

In Patiala, under the guidance of Senior Superintendent of Police Dr. Nanak Singh, authorities targeted notorious drug smuggler Rinky. Facing multiple charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Rinky's unlawful residence was brought down. The police assert their commitment to continuing stringent actions against serial offenders.

Similarly, in Rupnagar, a joint effort by police and district administration led to the demolition of the illegal home of drug peddlers Salim Mohammad and Asha. With backing from the Municipal Council, authorities executed the operation as the couple faced several criminal charges under the NDPS Act. This is in line with a broader campaign ordered by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to combat the drug menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025