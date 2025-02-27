J&K Police Crack Down on Terror Funding in Delhi
A covert operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's counter intelligence wing led to the arrest of a suspected terrorist in Delhi involved in terror funding. The suspect, Parvez Ahmad Khan, is linked to proscribed organizations and allegedly facilitated funds for terrorist activities across the Line of Control.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police's counter intelligence wing conducted a successful covert operation in the heart of Delhi on Thursday, apprehending a suspect involved in terror funding. The detainee, Parvez Ahmad Khan, allegedly had links with banned terror groups and was known to facilitate logistical and financial support for their activities.
Authorities revealed that the funds were sneaked across the Line of Control through couriers, including the now-arrested Khan. The arrest is part of a broader crackdown on terror networks in the region, ensuring that financial conduits that aid such activities are dismantled.
This critical operation, orchestrated by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) team in collaboration with the Delhi Police, highlights the ongoing efforts to curb terrorism at its financial roots. Khan, a resident of Bemina, Srinagar, will soon be presented before a competent court in Srinagar, with further arrests anticipated.
