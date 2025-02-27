Ramming Attack Escalates Tensions in Northern Israel

In a disturbing development in northern Israel, a ramming attack at a bus stop has left seven individuals injured, one critically, according to local medics. The incident occurred on Thursday, and Israeli police have identified the suspect as a Palestinian with nationalistic motives from Jenin, who is married to an Israeli citizen.

This attack comes amid a significant escalation in Israeli-Palestinian violence in the West Bank, prompting Israel to deploy tanks into the northern territory for the first time in over two decades. The military has been instructed to brace for an extended operation to combat Palestinian militant groups active in the refugee camps of the area.

As a result of the ongoing military actions, it is estimated that over 40,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes in Jenin and nearby Tulkarm. This displacement follows Israel's recent ceasefire agreement with Hamas in Gaza after 15 months of intense conflict.

