Tragedy on the Tracks: Work-Related Stress Claims Life at Railway Crossing

A tragic incident unfolded at a railway crossing on Thursday when a 35-year-old man, Yogesh Dixit, allegedly ended his life by jumping in front of an oncoming train.

Dixit, who was originally from Chikasi in Himachal Pradesh, worked in the finance department of a local private bank. Authorities suspect that work-related pressure could have driven him to this extreme action.

According to police, Dixit was reportedly under significant stress following the incorrect processing of a loan through his ID. The police are currently investigating the matter further to determine any underlying issues contributing to this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)