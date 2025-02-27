Left Menu

Nirav Modi's Legal Struggles Intensify Amid UK Extradition Battle

Nirav Modi, facing fraud and money laundering charges, remains in a UK prison as he battles a loan repayment case linked to Bank of India. Despite pending asylum-related proceedings, the court denied his plea for a trial stay. His access to legal resources remains limited, impacting his defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:18 IST
Nirav Modi's Legal Struggles Intensify Amid UK Extradition Battle
Nirav Modi
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In the latest chapter of Nirav Modi's ongoing legal saga, the India-born diamantaire continues to fight extradition from the UK, where he faces fraud and money laundering charges. A London court highlighted that his remand is linked to a confidential procedure, with no resolution in sight soon.

During a High Court hearing, Modi, appearing via video link from Thameside prison, argued that incarceration has compromised his right to a fair trial concerning a multi-million-dollar loan dispute with the Bank of India. The court rejected his stay on proceedings but acknowledged his need for a working laptop to enable better legal preparation.

Justice David Bailey also granted Nirav access to essential legal documents while maintaining that the application for forensic analysis of certain bank documents would proceed simultaneously. As Modi faces multiple criminal proceedings in India, his extradition remains delayed following several unsuccessful bail appeals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025