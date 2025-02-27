Nirav Modi's Legal Struggles Intensify Amid UK Extradition Battle

In the latest chapter of Nirav Modi's ongoing legal saga, the India-born diamantaire continues to fight extradition from the UK, where he faces fraud and money laundering charges. A London court highlighted that his remand is linked to a confidential procedure, with no resolution in sight soon.

During a High Court hearing, Modi, appearing via video link from Thameside prison, argued that incarceration has compromised his right to a fair trial concerning a multi-million-dollar loan dispute with the Bank of India. The court rejected his stay on proceedings but acknowledged his need for a working laptop to enable better legal preparation.

Justice David Bailey also granted Nirav access to essential legal documents while maintaining that the application for forensic analysis of certain bank documents would proceed simultaneously. As Modi faces multiple criminal proceedings in India, his extradition remains delayed following several unsuccessful bail appeals.

