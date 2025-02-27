AWBI Hosts Prani Mitra and Jeev Daya Award Ceremony to Honor Animal Welfare Champions

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), a statutory body under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, organized the esteemed “Prani Mitra and Jeev Daya Award Ceremony” at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The event, held to recognize outstanding contributions to animal welfare, was graced by Union Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel and Shri George Kurian. The ceremony also witnessed the presence of Ms. Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department (AHD), Dr. Abhijit Mitra, Animal Husbandry Commissioner and Chairman, AWBI, along with other senior officials, state representatives, and dedicated animal welfare advocates.

Promoting Animal Welfare Through Knowledge: Release of Four Crucial Publications

A key highlight of the ceremony was the launch of four significant books aimed at strengthening animal welfare laws and policies in India. These publications will serve as vital resources for veterinarians, policymakers, and field officials, ensuring effective responses for animal welfare. The released books include:

Handbook for Veterinary Officers on Animal Welfare Laws Law Enforcement Handbook on Animal Welfare Laws Animal Law Handbook for Urban Local Bodies Revised Animal Birth Control (ABC) Module for Street Dog Population Management, Rabies Eradication, and Reducing Man-Dog Conflict

Ministerial Insights on Animal Welfare and Policy Development

Union Minister Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel emphasized India’s age-old philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The world is one family) and the importance of instilling compassion for animals from a young age. He highlighted the ongoing livestock census as a critical tool for policy-making and appropriate fund allocation for animal welfare. He also paid tribute to Smt. Rukmini Devi Arundale, a pioneer in India’s animal welfare movement, for her instrumental role in enacting the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

Union Minister Shri George Kurian reinforced the country’s deep-rooted cultural and spiritual respect for animals and extended his gratitude to individuals and organizations tirelessly working for animal welfare.

Strengthening Animal Welfare Initiatives

Ms. Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, AHD, stressed the responsibility of state governments and local bodies in raising awareness about animal welfare. She highlighted the importance of One Health, an approach that acknowledges the interconnection between human, animal, and environmental health, especially in preventing zoonotic diseases post the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, she emphasized the A-Help (Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production) initiative, which focuses on the health and nutritional safety of livestock.

Dr. Abhijit Mitra, Chairman, AWBI, elaborated on the organization’s role in addressing animal welfare challenges, emphasizing the need for sustainable solutions for stray animal management and fostering human-animal coexistence.

Recognizing Champions of Animal Welfare: 2025 Prani Mitra and Jeev Daya Awards

This year’s prestigious Prani Mitra Awards were presented under five categories:

Advocacy – Individual: Shri Akhil Jain, Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Innovative Idea – Individual: Shri Ramesh Bhai Veljibhai Ruparelia, Gondal, Gujarat

Lifetime Animal Service – Individual: Shri Harnarayan Soni, Osiyan, Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Animal Welfare Organization (AWO): Sri Sri 1008 Sriram Ratandasji Vaishnav Go Sewa Samiti, Karahdham, Morena, Madhya Pradesh

Corporate/PSUs/Government Bodies/Cooperatives: Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust, Jamnagar, Gujarat

Additionally, the Jeev Daya Awards were conferred to the following individuals and organizations:

Individual: Ms. Nisha Subramanian Kunju, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Animal Welfare Organization: Bhagwan Mahavir Pashu Raksha Kendra, Kutch, Gujarat

Schools/Institutions/Teachers/Children (below 18 years): Master Chaitanya M Saxena, Jaipur, Rajasthan, and Master Aadi Shah, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Legacy of the Prani Mitra and Jeev Daya Awards

The Prani Mitra Award, instituted in 1966, honors individuals for their remarkable contributions to animal welfare and protection. Over the years, the scope of the award has expanded to include organizations. Since its inception, 54 individuals have been recognized for their outstanding service in protecting animals and promoting welfare initiatives.

The Jeev Daya Award, established in 2001, acknowledges the efforts of individuals and organizations dedicated to the cause of animal protection. Since 2001, 12 individuals/organizations have received this award, further encouraging compassionate action toward animals.

Conclusion: A Commitment to Animal Welfare

The Prani Mitra and Jeev Daya Award Ceremony 2025 underscored India’s commitment to advancing animal welfare through policy, awareness, and recognition of extraordinary efforts. The event not only celebrated achievements but also paved the way for stronger initiatives to safeguard animal rights and promote a humane society. The AWBI reaffirmed its mission to ensure that no animal suffers unnecessary pain or cruelty, reinforcing its role as a guardian of animal welfare in India.