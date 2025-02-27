Peaceful Turnaround: Arambai Tenggol's Bold Move in Manipur

The Arambai Tenggol group on Thursday surrendered 246 firearms to security forces in Manipur, marking a significant step towards peace in the state. A total of 307 firearms were handed over before the deadline set by Governor Ajay Bhalla.

The firearms were surrendered in the 1st Manipur Rifles campus by the Meitei group, and others were given up by Meitei and Kuki volunteers. The move was driven by assurances from Governor Bhalla to tackle issues like illegal poppy cultivation and border security.

Police stated that the voluntary surrender is a pivotal opportunity to restore peace and communal harmony. Governor Bhalla had assured no punitive action would be taken against those who surrendered before the deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)