Tears and Terminations: USAID's Turbulent Shutdown Amid Trump Administration's Controversial Cuts

The Trump administration's dismantling of USAID has led to emotional scenes as staff cleared out headquarters. Over 90% of contracts were terminated. Despite court interventions, the future of USAID remains uncertain with vast implications for global health and development efforts.

In an emotional farewell, workers from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) departed their headquarters amid cheers and tears. The Trump administration's swift dismantling of the agency has entered its final stages, with over 90% of contracts for humanitarian work axed worldwide.

Affected staff at the Washington headquarters were given short notice to clear their desks, escorted by federal officers. The move follows the administration's decision to place thousands on leave or terminate their employment, resulting in scenes of distress and disbelief.

Despite lawsuits and temporary interventions by the Supreme Court, USAID's future hangs in the balance. The cuts, led by President Trump and Elon Musk's government efficiency initiative, have sparked controversy and strategic concerns globally.

