Judge Halts Trump's Federal Workforce Overhaul

A California federal judge on Thursday issued a temporary injunction against the Trump administration's directive to carry out mass firings in federal agencies. Judge William Alsup ruled that the U.S. Office of Personnel Management lacks authority for such action, sparking a debate over the administration's push to downsize governmental roles.

Under the leadership of President Donald Trump and business mogul Elon Musk, the administration sought to cut the federal workforce drastically, aiming for a $1 trillion reduction in the national budget. Despite resistance from employees and unions citing potential harm to government functions, the White House remains committed to the overhaul.

Federal judges and unions argue that these actions could negatively impact critical services, spurring several lawsuits challenging the legality of the administration's approach. The situation continues to develop as agencies face uncertainty and staff reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)