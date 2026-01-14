Survival in the Assembly: Lecornu's Government Withstands No Confidence Votes

In a critical moment for French governance, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's administration survived a second no-confidence vote in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The vote, prompted by discontent over the EU-Mercosur trade deal, was initiated by the far-right National Rally party, but only garnered 142 votes—far short of the 288 necessary for passage.

This follows the failure of a similar effort from the hard-left, marking a week of political resilience for Lecornu's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)