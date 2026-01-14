Survival in the Assembly: Lecornu's Government Withstands No Confidence Votes
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's government successfully overcame a second no-confidence vote in France's National Assembly. This motion, moved by the far-right National Rally party, failed to secure the 288 votes required. An earlier attempt by the hard-left also did not succeed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:43 IST
- Country:
- France
In a critical moment for French governance, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's administration survived a second no-confidence vote in the National Assembly on Wednesday.
The vote, prompted by discontent over the EU-Mercosur trade deal, was initiated by the far-right National Rally party, but only garnered 142 votes—far short of the 288 necessary for passage.
This follows the failure of a similar effort from the hard-left, marking a week of political resilience for Lecornu's government.
(With inputs from agencies.)