South Korea Seeks Exemption from US Tariffs

In an important video call, South Korea's acting President and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tackled crucial economic issues including tariffs and forex policies. The discussions come amid rising tensions over trade policies.

Choi explicitly requested Bessent to acknowledge South Korea's significant contributions to the U.S. economy. This plea is grounded in apprehensions over President Donald Trump's tariff policies, which Seoul fears could impact South Korea's role as a major global exporter and steady U.S. trading partner.

Amid these concerns, South Korea has intensified its diplomatic efforts, with officials recently visiting Washington to request exemptions from newly imposed steel and aluminium tariffs, signaling the high stakes these negotiations hold for both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)