Left Menu

South Korea Seeks Exemption from US Tariffs

South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed tariffs, investments, and forex policies. Choi urged Washington to consider South Korea's economic contributions amid concerns over U.S. tariffs. Seoul seeks exemptions from steel and aluminium tariffs in ongoing high-level negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 08:01 IST
South Korea Seeks Exemption from US Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an important video call, South Korea's acting President and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tackled crucial economic issues including tariffs and forex policies. The discussions come amid rising tensions over trade policies.

Choi explicitly requested Bessent to acknowledge South Korea's significant contributions to the U.S. economy. This plea is grounded in apprehensions over President Donald Trump's tariff policies, which Seoul fears could impact South Korea's role as a major global exporter and steady U.S. trading partner.

Amid these concerns, South Korea has intensified its diplomatic efforts, with officials recently visiting Washington to request exemptions from newly imposed steel and aluminium tariffs, signaling the high stakes these negotiations hold for both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025