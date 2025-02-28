NZ Launches $1M Community Action Fund to Combat Alcohol-Related Harm

The New Zealand government has announced a new initiative aimed at addressing alcohol-related harm through local, community-led efforts. Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey revealed today that the Community Action Fund will provide $1 million in funding for grassroots projects focused on early prevention, intervention, and innovative solutions.

Targeting Alcohol Harm at Its Roots

Minister Doocey emphasized the long-term impact of hazardous alcohol consumption on individuals, families, and communities. “Alcohol can cause serious harm and has ongoing effects that span generations. However, communities have a crucial role in prevention and support for those struggling with alcohol misuse,” he said.

As part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen mental health support, this fund prioritizes early intervention. The initiative seeks to empower community-based organizations to develop solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Supporting Local Solutions and High-Needs Groups

The Community Action Fund will focus on:

Community-led partnerships to foster collaboration and local initiatives.

to foster collaboration and local initiatives. Education programs targeting young people, equipping them with knowledge about alcohol use and its risks.

targeting young people, equipping them with knowledge about alcohol use and its risks. Alternative social spaces to provide safe environments for youth and communities.

to provide safe environments for youth and communities. Workshops and training to strengthen local services and improve resource accessibility.

to strengthen local services and improve resource accessibility. Initiatives to reduce alcohol supply to underage individuals, ensuring better enforcement and community awareness.

“We know that community-based organizations are already delivering impactful programs, such as early intervention initiatives working with high-risk youth and campaigns promoting responsible alcohol use,” Minister Doocey said. “This fund will help scale those efforts and introduce new approaches to tackling alcohol harm.”

Building Resilient Communities

The goal of the initiative is to create sustainable partnerships that foster local action, leading to stronger and more resilient communities. “We want to help more Kiwis overcome their struggles so they can thrive in life and their relationships,” Doocey added.

The first round of funding, totaling $1 million, will support grants, pilot projects, and contracts. A second round of funding is anticipated later this year, further expanding support for local initiatives.

“We have incredible providers and organizations across New Zealand doing amazing work,” Doocey concluded. “This fund is about empowering them to innovate and work in ways that best serve their communities.”

For more information on how to apply for funding or get involved, visit the official government website or contact your local community support network.