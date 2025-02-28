A Ukrainian drone strike has tragically claimed the lives of a woman and a child, according to a report by Russian state news agency RIA. The incident occurred in a Russian-occupied section of Ukraine's Kherson region, highlighting the ongoing conflict in the area.

The attack targeted an ambulance in the village of Mala Leptykha, which is situated close to the frontline dividing Russian and Ukrainian-controlled areas. The tragedy underscores the vulnerability of civilians in conflict zones.

This development comes amidst heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia, as both sides continue to vie for control over territories like Kherson, amplifying the human toll of this protracted conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)