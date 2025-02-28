Left Menu

Tragic Drone Strike on Ambulance in Kherson

A recent drone strike by Ukrainian forces resulted in the tragic death of a woman and child in a Russian-held area of Ukraine's Kherson region. Russian state news agency RIA reported on the incident, which occurred in the village of Mala Leptykha, near the frontline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 12:47 IST
Tragic Drone Strike on Ambulance in Kherson
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A Ukrainian drone strike has tragically claimed the lives of a woman and a child, according to a report by Russian state news agency RIA. The incident occurred in a Russian-occupied section of Ukraine's Kherson region, highlighting the ongoing conflict in the area.

The attack targeted an ambulance in the village of Mala Leptykha, which is situated close to the frontline dividing Russian and Ukrainian-controlled areas. The tragedy underscores the vulnerability of civilians in conflict zones.

This development comes amidst heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia, as both sides continue to vie for control over territories like Kherson, amplifying the human toll of this protracted conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025