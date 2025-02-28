Left Menu

UK's Energy Chief Ed Miliband Seeks New Energy Alliances in Beijing

British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband plans a March visit to China to enhance energy cooperation and engage with local investors. This move aligns with the Labour government's strategy to forge stronger ties with China amid strained Western relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:50 IST
UK's Energy Chief Ed Miliband Seeks New Energy Alliances in Beijing

British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is set to visit China in March, aiming to reinvigorate talks on energy collaboration and engage with Chinese investors. This visit, as revealed by insider sources, marks a strategic shift by the Labour government to strengthen ties with China amidst deteriorating relations between the West and Beijing.

Despite Miliband's upcoming discussions, nuclear power remains excluded from the agenda when he meets his Chinese counterpart, Wang Hongzhi, in Beijing on March 17. Focus will instead be placed on collaboration in clean and sustainable energy forms along with energy security. Additionally, Miliband will engage with Chinese private investors at a dedicated roundtable meeting.

The trip, limited to Beijing over two days, underscores the UK government's effort to recalibrate its China policy, especially regarding investment in critical infrastructure. At the time of writing, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office had not provided a comment on the planned visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025