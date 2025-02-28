UK's Energy Chief Ed Miliband Seeks New Energy Alliances in Beijing

British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is set to visit China in March, aiming to reinvigorate talks on energy collaboration and engage with Chinese investors. This visit, as revealed by insider sources, marks a strategic shift by the Labour government to strengthen ties with China amidst deteriorating relations between the West and Beijing.

Despite Miliband's upcoming discussions, nuclear power remains excluded from the agenda when he meets his Chinese counterpart, Wang Hongzhi, in Beijing on March 17. Focus will instead be placed on collaboration in clean and sustainable energy forms along with energy security. Additionally, Miliband will engage with Chinese private investors at a dedicated roundtable meeting.

The trip, limited to Beijing over two days, underscores the UK government's effort to recalibrate its China policy, especially regarding investment in critical infrastructure. At the time of writing, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office had not provided a comment on the planned visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)