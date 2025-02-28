Left Menu

South Central Railway Aids in Rescue of Trapped Workers in SLBC Tunnel Collapse

South Central Railway has joined rescue operations to locate eight individuals trapped in a collapsed tunnel in Nagarkurnool. Equipped with cutting tools, experts are working to clear debris. Despite challenges, officials express confidence in completing operations soon with support from Telangana's government and various rescue teams.

Updated: 28-02-2025 15:44 IST
In a pressing effort to locate eight individuals trapped in the collapsed SLBC tunnel, the South Central Railway has stepped up to support rescue efforts. The operation, focused in Nagarkurnool, has intensified with specialized assistance and cutting-edge equipment.

According to South Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, A Sridhar, the railways have provided crucial plasma cutters and Brocho cutting machines to help clear obstructive iron and steel debris. This assistance was requested by the District Collector, and SCR responded swiftly by deploying two expert teams.

The operation has gained momentum with continuous debris clearing and dewatering processes underway. Telangana's irrigation minister assured that rescue efforts are moving forward and expected to conclude shortly. The collaboration of multiple teams, including the Army and coal miners, emphasizes the serious commitment to ensuring a safe rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

