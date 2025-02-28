Left Menu

Linguistic Identity and Innovation: Tamil Nadu's Debate on Language Policy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has criticized the National Education Policy's three-language focus, arguing it burdens students amid the AI age. Prioritizing innovation, he champions mother tongue mastery. BJP's K Annamalai counters, accusing Stalin of deflecting from state issues, sparking political tension.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has intensified his criticism of the National Education Policy (NEP), asserting that innovation, not linguistic imposition, fosters real progress. In a post on social media platform X, he challenged the necessity of introducing a third language in schools, especially in the rapidly advancing AI era.

Stalin argues that with the advent of advanced translation technologies, language barriers are increasingly irrelevant. Instead, he emphasizes that students should focus on mastering their mother tongue and English alongside science and technology skills, suggesting that additional languages can be learned later if needed.

This stance has sparked a political exchange with BJP state chief K Annamalai, who accuses Stalin of diverting attention from state governance issues. Annamalai questions the inconsistency of language policies between private and government schools, pointing out a past statement by a DMK minister supporting Hindi language proficiency for parliamentary communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

