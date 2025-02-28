China and Russia Fortify Strategic Ties Amid Global Shifts

China and Russia are poised to strengthen their coordination on global and regional matters, as highlighted in President Xi Jinping's meeting with Sergei Shoigu, the Secretary of Russia's Security Council, in Beijing on Friday, according to Chinese state media.

President Xi emphasized the importance of maintaining close communications on various levels between the two countries, setting the stage for a "series of significant agendas." In a parallel meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscored the "rock-solid and unshakable" nature of Sino-Russian relations, as stated by the Chinese foreign ministry.

The nations have also agreed to initiate a new phase of strategic security consultations at a mutually determined time, solidifying their bilateral cooperation.

