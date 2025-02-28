China and Russia Fortify Strategic Ties Amid Global Shifts
President Xi Jinping and Sergei Shoigu emphasize the need for strengthened China-Russia coordination in international and regional affairs. Both nations agree to maintain close communications and commence a new series of significant agendas. A new round of strategic security consultations is planned at an appropriate time.
China and Russia are poised to strengthen their coordination on global and regional matters, as highlighted in President Xi Jinping's meeting with Sergei Shoigu, the Secretary of Russia's Security Council, in Beijing on Friday, according to Chinese state media.
President Xi emphasized the importance of maintaining close communications on various levels between the two countries, setting the stage for a "series of significant agendas." In a parallel meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscored the "rock-solid and unshakable" nature of Sino-Russian relations, as stated by the Chinese foreign ministry.
The nations have also agreed to initiate a new phase of strategic security consultations at a mutually determined time, solidifying their bilateral cooperation.
