Left Menu

Thawing the Skies: US and Russia’s Diplomatic Dance

Russia has proposed to the US restoring direct air links, amidst discussions to normalize US-Russian diplomatic operations. Talks held in Istanbul addressed bilateral embassy operations, banking access, and staffing issues, following recent misunderstandings. Both nations agreed to explore further measures to stabilize their diplomatic missions and improve ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:22 IST
Thawing the Skies: US and Russia’s Diplomatic Dance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a strategic move to rekindle diplomatic rations, Russia has extended an offer to the United States to restore direct air links, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The proposal emerged from recent consultations in Istanbul, aimed at tackling the barriers crippling bilateral embassy operations due to past diplomatic expulsions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry deemed the talks as "substantive and businesslike," with both nations agreeing on reciprocal measures to finance diplomatic missions. The potential restoration of air traffic remains under discussion without detailed timelines, as Washington has yet to issue a response.

The Istanbul meeting is part of ongoing efforts to mend ties, following high-level conversations between both nations in Saudi Arabia. These engagements are focused on ending the conflict in Ukraine and boosting economic and diplomatic cooperation between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025