In a strategic move to rekindle diplomatic rations, Russia has extended an offer to the United States to restore direct air links, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The proposal emerged from recent consultations in Istanbul, aimed at tackling the barriers crippling bilateral embassy operations due to past diplomatic expulsions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry deemed the talks as "substantive and businesslike," with both nations agreeing on reciprocal measures to finance diplomatic missions. The potential restoration of air traffic remains under discussion without detailed timelines, as Washington has yet to issue a response.

The Istanbul meeting is part of ongoing efforts to mend ties, following high-level conversations between both nations in Saudi Arabia. These engagements are focused on ending the conflict in Ukraine and boosting economic and diplomatic cooperation between the two nations.

