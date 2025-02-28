Thawing the Skies: US and Russia’s Diplomatic Dance
Russia has proposed to the US restoring direct air links, amidst discussions to normalize US-Russian diplomatic operations. Talks held in Istanbul addressed bilateral embassy operations, banking access, and staffing issues, following recent misunderstandings. Both nations agreed to explore further measures to stabilize their diplomatic missions and improve ties.
In a strategic move to rekindle diplomatic rations, Russia has extended an offer to the United States to restore direct air links, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The proposal emerged from recent consultations in Istanbul, aimed at tackling the barriers crippling bilateral embassy operations due to past diplomatic expulsions.
The Russian Foreign Ministry deemed the talks as "substantive and businesslike," with both nations agreeing on reciprocal measures to finance diplomatic missions. The potential restoration of air traffic remains under discussion without detailed timelines, as Washington has yet to issue a response.
The Istanbul meeting is part of ongoing efforts to mend ties, following high-level conversations between both nations in Saudi Arabia. These engagements are focused on ending the conflict in Ukraine and boosting economic and diplomatic cooperation between the two nations.
