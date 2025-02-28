Left Menu

Tech-Driven Justice: The Capture of a Fugitive in Pune

Dattatray Ramdas Gade, accused of raping a woman in a parked bus in Pune, was apprehended by police using advanced technologies, including drones and sniffer dogs. The arrest, discussed by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, highlights the use of modern tools in law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pune police successfully arrested Dattatray Ramdas Gade, accused of raping a woman inside a parked bus at Swargate terminus. The arrest came after an intensive manhunt employing advanced technological tools such as drones and sniffer dogs, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis, holding the home portfolio, refrained from confirming rumors that Gade attempted suicide post-incident. He emphasized that it's premature to discuss these claims, assuring that media will receive timely updates as the investigation progresses.

The arrest of Gade, previously hiding in a paddy field in Shirur tehsil, underscores the role of technology in law enforcement. The incident has also sparked political discourse, with Fadnavis addressing criticisms from opposition leader Uddhav Thackeray concerning Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

