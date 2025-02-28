Noida Police Nab Notorious Robbery Duo After Dramatic Encounter

Noida police successfully apprehended two notorious criminals wanted in multiple robbery cases after a dramatic encounter, officials confirmed on Friday. The suspects, identified as Vijay from Faridabad and Naushad from Morna village, became targets of the police after a routine check turned confrontational.

The incident unfolded late Thursday night when police officers attempted a routine stop of two men on a motorcycle at the Amity School roundabout in Noida's Sector-44. Instead of complying, the suspects opened fire and attempted to escape, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kumar Shukla.

In response to the gunfire, police retaliated, injuring Vijay in the leg. Naushad initially managed to evade capture but was later apprehended. The operation resulted in the recovery of eight stolen mobile phones, a country-made pistol, cartridges, and a motorcycle. Both suspects were wanted for numerous robberies across the National Capital Region (NCR).

