Left Menu

Noida Police Nab Notorious Robbery Duo After Dramatic Encounter

Two notorious criminals involved in multiple robbery cases were apprehended by Noida police after a dramatic encounter. The suspects, Vijay and Naushad, tried to flee when stopped for routine checking. Vijay was injured in the encounter, while Naushad was caught later. Stolen items were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:50 IST
Noida Police Nab Notorious Robbery Duo After Dramatic Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Noida police successfully apprehended two notorious criminals wanted in multiple robbery cases after a dramatic encounter, officials confirmed on Friday. The suspects, identified as Vijay from Faridabad and Naushad from Morna village, became targets of the police after a routine check turned confrontational.

The incident unfolded late Thursday night when police officers attempted a routine stop of two men on a motorcycle at the Amity School roundabout in Noida's Sector-44. Instead of complying, the suspects opened fire and attempted to escape, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kumar Shukla.

In response to the gunfire, police retaliated, injuring Vijay in the leg. Naushad initially managed to evade capture but was later apprehended. The operation resulted in the recovery of eight stolen mobile phones, a country-made pistol, cartridges, and a motorcycle. Both suspects were wanted for numerous robberies across the National Capital Region (NCR).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025