Mystery Surrounds Woman Found in Suitcase in Jaunpur

Panic gripped the Jaunpur Nagar Kotwali area when a woman's body was discovered inside a red suitcase, abandoned in a drain near JCJ Chauraha, according to police reports on Friday.

Police were quick to respond after receiving the distressing information. Upon arrival, the authorities discovered the body, which was emitting a foul odor, suggesting it had been decomposing for several days.

Superintendent of Police Kaustubh stated, "We have sent the body for post-mortem. The deceased woman is estimated to be around 35 years old, and efforts are underway to ascertain her identity."

(With inputs from agencies.)