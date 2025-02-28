Mystery Surrounds Woman Found in Suitcase in Jaunpur
A woman's body was discovered in a suitcase abandoned in a drain in Jaunpur, triggering widespread concern in the area. Police, arriving on scene after reports, found the body to be decomposing, indicating it had been there for several days. Efforts are ongoing to identify the woman.
Panic gripped the Jaunpur Nagar Kotwali area when a woman's body was discovered inside a red suitcase, abandoned in a drain near JCJ Chauraha, according to police reports on Friday.
Police were quick to respond after receiving the distressing information. Upon arrival, the authorities discovered the body, which was emitting a foul odor, suggesting it had been decomposing for several days.
Superintendent of Police Kaustubh stated, "We have sent the body for post-mortem. The deceased woman is estimated to be around 35 years old, and efforts are underway to ascertain her identity."
