Uttar Pradesh Judicial Commission Probes Sambhal Violence

The Uttar Pradesh judicial commission is actively investigating the riots that occurred during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal last November. On Friday, they recorded public statements related to the incident.

The commission, featuring notable figures such as former High Court Judge Devendra Arora and former DGP Arvind Kumar Jain, has taken a hands-on approach by returning to Sambhal for the fourth time to gather firsthand accounts. This body's formation came in the wake of severe unrest, which resulted in four casualties and injured several, including police officers.

Highlighting the contention, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain presented his statement, claiming the mosque was originally a Hindu temple. This commission was instituted by UP Governor Anandiben Patel, aiming to dissect the underlying factors and key orchestrators behind the November 24 conflict.

