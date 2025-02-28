Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Judicial Commission Probes Sambhal Violence

A judicial commission in Uttar Pradesh investigates riots at Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid. High-profile participants include former officials and Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain. The commission, tasked with understanding the unrest that killed four, examines incidents and testimonies surrounding claims that the mosque was a Hindu temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:24 IST
Uttar Pradesh Judicial Commission Probes Sambhal Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh judicial commission is actively investigating the riots that occurred during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal last November. On Friday, they recorded public statements related to the incident.

The commission, featuring notable figures such as former High Court Judge Devendra Arora and former DGP Arvind Kumar Jain, has taken a hands-on approach by returning to Sambhal for the fourth time to gather firsthand accounts. This body's formation came in the wake of severe unrest, which resulted in four casualties and injured several, including police officers.

Highlighting the contention, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain presented his statement, claiming the mosque was originally a Hindu temple. This commission was instituted by UP Governor Anandiben Patel, aiming to dissect the underlying factors and key orchestrators behind the November 24 conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025