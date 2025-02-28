Left Menu

Illegal Liquor Bust: Major Seizure in Thane District

The Maharashtra excise department intercepted a tempo, seizing Rs 29.50 lakh worth of illegally transported Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Thane district. Acting on a tip-off, a team conducted a vigil on Kalyan-Bhiwandi road, leading to the arrest of the tempo driver and seizure of liquor meant for Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra excise department achieved a significant breakthrough on Friday by intercepting a tempo and seizing Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) valued at around Rs 29.50 lakh, being clandestinely transported in Thane district.

According to State Excise Inspector Pravin Tambe, the operation unfolded following a tip-off about illicit activities. A vigilant team monitored the Kalyan-Bhiwandi road near Temghar, eventually spotting the tempo at approximately 5:30 am.

Upon inspection, authorities uncovered a stash of IMFL from various brands, intended for sale in the neighboring state of Goa. An official complaint has been filed against the tempo driver, who is currently under interrogation, Tambe confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

