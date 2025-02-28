PAC Constable Arrested for Wife's Murder in Gruesome Conspiracy

A constable of the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Uttar Pradesh, identified as Ravi Kumar, has been apprehended with two accomplices in connection to the calculated homicide of his wife, Meenu. This shocking case surfaced following a complaint lodged by Meenu's father.

Police investigations revealed that Kumar allegedly paid a contract killer Rs 3 lakh to execute the plot. His motive is believed to be rooted in dissatisfaction within his marriage and a romantic involvement with another woman. In an attempt to mislead authorities, Kumar initially described the incident as a robbery gone wrong.

Additional details expose that the accomplices executed the crime by administering a poisonous injection, further complicating the case. The arrest of Kumar and his associates signals the unveiling of a meticulously planned murder conspiracy within the law enforcement circle.

(With inputs from agencies.)