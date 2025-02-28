Left Menu

Wildlife Criminals Caught Red-Handed in Odisha

In Odisha's Sundargarh district, six poachers were arrested. Authorities seized illegal firearms and wildlife parts from their possession. The arrests followed a three-month surveillance operation conducted by state forest officials, aimed at preventing the poachers from carrying out their planned large-scale illicit hunting plans in the Bonai forest division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant breakthrough against wildlife crime, six poachers have been apprehended in Odisha's Sundargarh district, according to a forest official.

The operation led to the confiscation of multiple illicit items, including five homemade guns and various wildlife trophies. 'Our well-coordinated operation successfully dismantled the poaching gang,' said Lalit Patra, DFO of the Bonai forest division.

The arrested individuals, identified as Raj Kumar Pradhan, Ramani Ranjan Patra, Sarat Naik, Bhima Kishan, Narayana Hasti, and Biswanath Hasti, were under surveillance for three months. Their arrests are a crucial step in halting planned illegal activities in the wildlife-rich Bonai area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

