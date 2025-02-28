Wildlife Criminals Caught Red-Handed in Odisha

In a significant breakthrough against wildlife crime, six poachers have been apprehended in Odisha's Sundargarh district, according to a forest official.

The operation led to the confiscation of multiple illicit items, including five homemade guns and various wildlife trophies. 'Our well-coordinated operation successfully dismantled the poaching gang,' said Lalit Patra, DFO of the Bonai forest division.

The arrested individuals, identified as Raj Kumar Pradhan, Ramani Ranjan Patra, Sarat Naik, Bhima Kishan, Narayana Hasti, and Biswanath Hasti, were under surveillance for three months. Their arrests are a crucial step in halting planned illegal activities in the wildlife-rich Bonai area.

(With inputs from agencies.)