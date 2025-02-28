Left Menu

Justice Served: Delhi Court Awards Death Sentence in Shocking Rape-Murder Case

A Delhi court sentenced a man to death and his father to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a minor in 2019. The court labeled the crime as 'rarest of rare,' highlighting the perpetrator's lack of reform potential. The judgment underscores society's failure to protect vulnerable children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:15 IST
Justice Served: Delhi Court Awards Death Sentence in Shocking Rape-Murder Case
In a landmark judgment, a Delhi court on Friday handed down a death sentence to a perpetrator involved in the heinous rape and murder of a minor, dating back to 2019. The crime was categorized under 'rarest of rare' offenses, highlighting the egregious nature of the incident.

Additional Sessions Judge Babita Puniya also sentenced the convicted man's father, Ram Saran, to life imprisonment. The father-son duo was involved in the gruesome murder, aiming to cover up the sexual assault committed by the son, Rajender.

The court underscored the convict's lack of potential for reform, citing past criminal behavior and the victim's vulnerable state. Emphasizing society's duty to protect children, the judgment marked a stern stand against such atrocious crimes.

