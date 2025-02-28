Left Menu

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Joint Ops Yield Firearms Seizures

The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Mizoram Police, conducted two operations in Lawngtlai and Siaha towns, seizing firearms and ammunition. Two persons were arrested in the first operation, while a 22 mm air carbine was seized in the second, leading to the arrest of one individual.

The Assam Rifles, working in conjunction with the Mizoram Police, executed two successful operations that led to the seizure of firearms and ammunition in the towns of Lawngtlai and Siaha. According to an official statement released on Thursday, these efforts resulted in decisive action against illegal arms.

During the operation in Lawngtlai, Assam Rifles apprehended two individuals in possession of ammunition. This crackdown underscores the ongoing efforts to combat illegal armed activities in the region, demonstrating effective cooperation between security forces.

In a separate joint operation in Siaha, authorities confiscated a 22 mm air carbine and additional ammunition. One person was arrested in relation to this seizure, highlighting the success of these coordinated initiatives by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police.

