Lebanon's Bold Move: $2.5M Cash Seizure Linked to Hezbollah

In a significant move, Lebanese authorities seized $2.5 million from a traveler arriving from Turkey, purportedly intended for Hezbollah, according to multiple sources. This unprecedented action highlights escalating concerns over alleged militancy funding.

While Hezbollah has yet to release an official comment on the seizure, Lebanon's finance ministry stated that both the detainee and the confiscated funds have been transferred to the General Directorate of General Security for further investigation. This comes within the broader geopolitical context of a ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire, established in November between Israel and Hezbollah, mandates a Lebanese military deployment in southern Lebanon. In related developments, tensions continue as Israel accuses Hezbollah of rearming via assistance from Iran, a claim Hezbollah staunchly denies. Notably, Lebanon recently stopped an Iranian flight following accusations of Tehran using civilian routes to aid Hezbollah financially.

