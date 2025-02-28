Left Menu

Lebanon's Bold Move: $2.5M Cash Seizure Linked to Hezbollah

Lebanon confiscated $2.5 million from a man arriving from Turkey, allegedly destined for Hezbollah. This unprecedented seizure led to the detention of the individual and his funds, which were handed over to the General Security investigation division. The event unfolds amid tension regarding Hezbollah's alleged rearming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:13 IST
Lebanon's Bold Move: $2.5M Cash Seizure Linked to Hezbollah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Lebanese authorities seized $2.5 million from a traveler arriving from Turkey, purportedly intended for Hezbollah, according to multiple sources. This unprecedented action highlights escalating concerns over alleged militancy funding.

While Hezbollah has yet to release an official comment on the seizure, Lebanon's finance ministry stated that both the detainee and the confiscated funds have been transferred to the General Directorate of General Security for further investigation. This comes within the broader geopolitical context of a ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire, established in November between Israel and Hezbollah, mandates a Lebanese military deployment in southern Lebanon. In related developments, tensions continue as Israel accuses Hezbollah of rearming via assistance from Iran, a claim Hezbollah staunchly denies. Notably, Lebanon recently stopped an Iranian flight following accusations of Tehran using civilian routes to aid Hezbollah financially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025