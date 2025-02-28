Historic Extradition of Cartel Bosses: A Turning Point in U.S.-Mexico Relations

Rafael Caro Quintero, a reputedly ruthless cartel leader, is scheduled for arraignment in a New York federal court on trafficking charges, following his extradition from Mexico. This development was announced by the U.S. Justice Department, highlighting the intensifying efforts against drug cartels.

In a sweeping move, Mexico extradited Caro Quintero and 28 other suspected cartel members. This marks one of the largest handovers in recent years and aligns with President Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on Mexican goods, aiming to pressure Mexico over insufficient action on fentanyl control and immigration issues.

With roots tracing back to the Guadalajara Cartel, which once dominated the Latin American drug trade, Caro Quintero spent 28 years in prison for the murder of a DEA agent. Released in 2013, he resumed trafficking activities and now faces the potential for life imprisonment or even the death penalty if convicted.

