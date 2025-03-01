Caro Quintero's Not Guilty Plea: A High-Stakes Trial Commences

Rafael Caro Quintero, a figure once synonymous with drug cartel leadership in Mexico, has pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges in a U.S. court. The potential for a death penalty looms, marking a significant turn in his decades-long legal saga.

Caro Quintero's case emerges amidst a group of alleged cartel bosses facing similar charges on Friday. Legal representatives for the defendants have criticized Mexico's extradition procedures, arguing forced expulsions breached due process. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Levy presided over Caro Quintero's initial court statement.

Amidst this high-profile legal battle, the U.S. government underlined its stance with a strong label, describing Caro Quintero as a top-tier cartel villain. The extraditions follow escalated diplomatic pressures, notably U.S. warnings of economic penalties over narcotic and immigration challenges.

