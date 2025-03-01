Left Menu

Russian Air Defenses Intercept 17 Drones in Multiple Regions

Russian air defenses successfully intercepted 17 drones across six regions, including areas bordering Ukraine and central regions. The events occurred late Friday within a two-and-a-half-hour window, showcasing the increased drone-related activity in the regions, especially in Bryansk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Smolensk, Tver, and Crimea.

Updated: 01-03-2025 02:15 IST
In a significant defensive operation, Russian air defenses downed 17 drones across six regions late Friday, according to a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry.

The drones were intercepted over three border regions adjacent to Ukraine, which are Bryansk, Belgorod, and Voronezh, in addition to Smolensk in the west, Tver in the center, and the Crimea peninsula, an area annexed by Russia in 2014.

This series of incidents occurred between 8:05 and 10:30 p.m. Moscow time, highlighting the ongoing tensions and drone activities in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

