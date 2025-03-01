Russian Air Defenses Intercept 17 Drones in Multiple Regions

In a significant defensive operation, Russian air defenses downed 17 drones across six regions late Friday, according to a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry.

The drones were intercepted over three border regions adjacent to Ukraine, which are Bryansk, Belgorod, and Voronezh, in addition to Smolensk in the west, Tver in the center, and the Crimea peninsula, an area annexed by Russia in 2014.

This series of incidents occurred between 8:05 and 10:30 p.m. Moscow time, highlighting the ongoing tensions and drone activities in these regions.

