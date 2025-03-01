Russian Drone Strikes Intensify in Kharkiv and Odesa
Russian drones hit a medical facility and other locations in Kharkiv, injuring a child. The attack involved eight drones striking civilian areas, causing fires and damage. In Odesa, another drone attack led to fires in a private home and a business, claiming one life and injuring another.
Russian drones launched a series of attacks on Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, targeting a medical facility and other sites late Friday, according to the regional governor.
Oleh Syniehubov reported through the Telegram app that eight drones struck civilian areas across three central districts, marking a continuation of attacks in the ongoing war. Fires were ignited at the medical facility and multiple buildings suffered damage, with a child injured due to flying glass.
In the Black Sea port city of Odesa, an additional drone assault resulted in fires devastating a private residence and a business, leading to one fatality and another person injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)