Shocking Courtroom Attack: Lawyer Faces Inflammable Assault

An alarming incident unfolded in a Moradabad court on Thursday when a female lawyer was reportedly attacked with an inflammable substance by two male litigants. The incident, which took place around 10:30 am, has raised serious security concerns among legal professionals.

According to Advocate Shashibala's complaint, she was dropped off by her tenant near the court's main gate. Moments later, the alleged perpetrators, Sachin Kumar and his relative Nitin Kumar, emerged from hiding and doused her with the flammable liquid. Their assault was accompanied by a chilling threat, as one of the attackers allegedly brandished a country-made pistol at her.

As Shashibala raised an alarm, her fellow lawyers rushed to her aid, prompting the suspects to flee the scene. Police have since launched an investigation, citing conflicting evidence from CCTV footage and medical reports. The attackers, from Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand, are also facing charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

