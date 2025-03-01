Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, issued a scathing critique of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's recent trip to Washington. She alleged that the visit underscored Zelenskiy's rejection of peace efforts in favor of continued conflict.

Zakharova characterized Zelenskiy's visit as a stark diplomatic failure for Kyiv, a sentiment she expressed in her weekend commentary.

The Russian official's comments reflect ongoing tensions and highlight the strategic disconnect between Ukraine's leadership and Russian perspectives on the path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)