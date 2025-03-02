Mike Johnson Aims for Clean Stopgap Bill to Prevent Shutdown

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced his intention on Sunday to introduce a 'clean' stopgap federal funding bill. This initiative aims to keep funding frozen at current levels, in a strategic move to prevent an impending government shutdown slated for March 15.

Johnson underscored the importance of bipartisan efforts, remarking on NBC's 'Meet the Press' that Republicans are diligently working to fulfill their responsibility of keeping the government operational. He urged Democrats to participate in the crucial negotiations.

The call for collaboration aims to sidestep a potentially disruptive partial shutdown, emphasizing the necessity of cross-party support in maintaining seamless government functions during this critical period.

