Preserving Truth: Yunus and the UN on Bangladesh's Human Rights Record

Muhammad Yunus advocates for preserving records of alleged atrocities under Sheikh Hasina's regime. During a meeting with UN officials, he emphasized the need for thorough documentation to ensure justice. The UN expressed willingness to support Bangladesh in this endeavor to aid healing and truth-building efforts.

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has urged the careful preservation of records detailing alleged atrocities during Sheikh Hasina's tenure. Speaking at a meeting with United Nations officials, Yunus highlighted the necessity of a proper archival system to uncover the truth and ensure justice, as reported by Dhaka Tribune.

In his conversation with UN Resident Coordinator Gwen Lewis and human rights expert Huma Khan, Yunus referenced incidents like the Shapla Chattar crackdown, police brutality post-Delwar Hossain Sayedee verdict, and alleged extrajudicial killings. The UN has expressed its commitment to help Bangladesh document these human rights abuses.

Yunus praised the UN's fact-finding report on the July-August 2024 uprising, which ended the Awami League's 15-year rule. UN Secretary-General António Guterres is set to visit Bangladesh to address the Rohingya refugee crisis amid diminishing international aid, highlighting the need for global attention and financial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

