Security Guard Shoots Colleague Over WhatsApp Photo

In a dramatic turn of events at a jewellery store in Indore, a security guard fired at his colleague after being photographed sleeping on duty, local police reported on Monday.

Pramod Pandey, aged 56, was arrested following the incident that unfolded in the Bhanwarkuan area. The conflict erupted when Sanjay Jagtap, a salesman, shared a photo of Pandey on a WhatsApp group for employees, revealing him asleep during his night shift.

The situation escalated on Sunday night when Pandey confronted Jagtap, resulting in a heated argument. In a fit of rage, he used his licensed 12-bore gun to shoot Jagtap, causing injuries primarily to the hand. The victim was promptly hospitalized and is recovering, with his condition reported stable. The police have seized the weapon and charged Pandey with attempted murder.

