Left Menu

Security Guard Shoots Colleague Over WhatsApp Photo

In Indore, a security guard, Pramod Pandey, was arrested for shooting his colleague, Sanjay Jagtap, after the latter captured and shared an image of Pandey sleeping on duty. The incident escalated from a WhatsApp photo post, leading to a heated argument and subsequent shooting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:00 IST
Security Guard Shoots Colleague Over WhatsApp Photo
security guard
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at a jewellery store in Indore, a security guard fired at his colleague after being photographed sleeping on duty, local police reported on Monday.

Pramod Pandey, aged 56, was arrested following the incident that unfolded in the Bhanwarkuan area. The conflict erupted when Sanjay Jagtap, a salesman, shared a photo of Pandey on a WhatsApp group for employees, revealing him asleep during his night shift.

The situation escalated on Sunday night when Pandey confronted Jagtap, resulting in a heated argument. In a fit of rage, he used his licensed 12-bore gun to shoot Jagtap, causing injuries primarily to the hand. The victim was promptly hospitalized and is recovering, with his condition reported stable. The police have seized the weapon and charged Pandey with attempted murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Humans overestimate AI’s ability to mimic their decisions

AI vs. traditional grading: Small LLMs show promise in argument assessment

The role of technology in mental health: Can digital tools improve help-seeking?

Exploring AI through young eyes: What kids think about chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025