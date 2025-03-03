Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Speaker Enforces Strict Rules on Suspended MLAs

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has ruled that suspended MLAs must vacate the entire Vidhan Sabha premises, following disputes about their presence in certain areas. The decision comes after 21 AAP MLAs were suspended over protests. The BJP-led government defends the suspensions, citing disruption of legislative activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:17 IST
In a significant ruling, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta declared that any MLA who faces suspension or expulsion must vacate the entire Vidhan Sabha premises. This decision has sparked controversy regarding the presence of suspended legislators in specific Assembly areas such as lawns and the Leader of the Opposition's office.

Opposition leader Atishi has argued against the ruling, citing the rule book, which she contends does not include these areas under suspension regulations and allows MLAs to protest on the premises. However, Speaker Gupta referenced Rule 277, which mandates complete removal from the Assembly precincts.

The issue gained attention after 21 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs were suspended for their protests against the removal of a B R Ambedkar portrait from the Chief Minister's Office. With the BJP-led government backing the suspensions for disrupting legislative work, the controversy continues to fuel debates on democratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

