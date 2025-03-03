Left Menu

Mizoram Introduces Special Voluntary Pension Scheme for Government Employees

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced a Special Voluntary Retirement Scheme for government employees deemed unfit to perform their duties. The scheme aims to offer a dignified exit for such employees while preventing illegal proxy hiring practices. A service review committee will review employee performance across departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:18 IST
Mizoram Introduces Special Voluntary Pension Scheme for Government Employees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram is rolling out a Special Voluntary Retirement Scheme for government employees who can no longer meet job requirements, according to an announcement by Chief Minister Lalduhoma. The move intends to ensure a respectable exit for such workers while maintaining governance standards.

This scheme arose from the Zoram People's Movement's promise to eradicate proxy hiring among government workers. Government data revealed that over 3,000 employees hired proxies due to health and domestic issues. Such practices are now being cracked down.

The scheme, effective from January 2024, applies to regular employees under CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, and those governed by the Mizoram New Defined Contributory System, 2010. The Chief Minister assured the assembly that measures are in place to identify and take action against remaining cases of proxy hiring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025