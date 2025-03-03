Mizoram Introduces Special Voluntary Pension Scheme for Government Employees

Mizoram is rolling out a Special Voluntary Retirement Scheme for government employees who can no longer meet job requirements, according to an announcement by Chief Minister Lalduhoma. The move intends to ensure a respectable exit for such workers while maintaining governance standards.

This scheme arose from the Zoram People's Movement's promise to eradicate proxy hiring among government workers. Government data revealed that over 3,000 employees hired proxies due to health and domestic issues. Such practices are now being cracked down.

The scheme, effective from January 2024, applies to regular employees under CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, and those governed by the Mizoram New Defined Contributory System, 2010. The Chief Minister assured the assembly that measures are in place to identify and take action against remaining cases of proxy hiring.

