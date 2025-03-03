Murder Mystery Unfolds: Congress Worker Himani Narwal's Tragic End

On Monday, Haryana Police arrested Sachin, a supposed 'friend' of Congress worker Himani Narwal, for allegedly strangulating her and subsequently disposing of her body in a suitcase.

Himani's body was located in Rohtak over the weekend, prompting the establishment of a dedicated special investigation team to get to the bottom of the murder case.

Additional DGP K K Rao revealed that Sachin, a mobile shop owner in Jhajjar, was detained in Delhi. He highlighted the murder's complexity, with minimal clues initially present.

Efforts to identify Himani began immediately upon discovering her body. Investigations revealed that Sachin had been interacting with the victim via social media and personal visits for over 18 months. The fatal altercation happened at Himani's Vijay Nagar residence on February 27, where Sachin allegedly used a wired mobile charger to strangle her.

Sachin later took off with Himani's belongings and stashed them at his store, before attempting to derail the investigation by dumping the suitcase containing her body near Sampla bus stand.

The victim, active within Congress, including participation in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, was mourned by party members. Her family, especially her mother Savita, vocally demanded capital punishment for those responsible.

Himani's ambition of completing her law degree was cut short, with former officials, such as Bhupinder Singh Hooda and BB Batra, condemning the heinous crime and asserting the need for strict penalties against the culprits.

