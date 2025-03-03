Nagaland's Path to Peace: A Collective Approach to Resolve the Naga Political Issue
Nagaland's Governor La Ganesan affirmed the state's commitment to resolve the Naga Political Issue through collective governmental efforts. Addressing the state assembly, he highlighted initiatives in agriculture, narcotics control, and infrastructure development, aiming to enhance socio-economic conditions. The government is also engaging with tribal and civil society groups for a peaceful resolution.
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan assured that the state is actively pursuing peace in resolving the Naga Political Issue. He addressed the assembly, emphasizing the government's commitment to the state's people.
The government, backed by tribal and civil groups, is seeking a peaceful resolution. A consultative meeting with key stakeholders was hosted last September, showcasing progress in discussions.
Efforts extend beyond politics; initiatives to boost agriculture, infrastructure, and narcotics control have been launched, marking a significant stride toward improving Nagaland's socio-economic condition.
