Nagaland's Path to Peace: A Collective Approach to Resolve the Naga Political Issue

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan assured that the state is actively pursuing peace in resolving the Naga Political Issue. He addressed the assembly, emphasizing the government's commitment to the state's people.

The government, backed by tribal and civil groups, is seeking a peaceful resolution. A consultative meeting with key stakeholders was hosted last September, showcasing progress in discussions.

Efforts extend beyond politics; initiatives to boost agriculture, infrastructure, and narcotics control have been launched, marking a significant stride toward improving Nagaland's socio-economic condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)