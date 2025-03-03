Demographic Concerns in Jharkhand: BJP MP Calls for NRC

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has raised alarms over alleged demographic changes in Jharkhand, threatening the state's Adivasi population. He called on the Union government to establish a national register of citizens to address the issue, citing illegal Bangladeshi immigration as the primary cause of these changes.

Dubey highlighted a significant decline in the tribal population, from 45% to 28% since the 2011 Census, attributing it to what he described as 'Islamisation' by the ruling JMM-Congress. He urged swift action, similar to the US approach under the Trump administration, to remove illegal immigrants from the area.

The MP emphasized the gravity of the situation, indicating that the decreasing number of reserved assembly and Lok Sabha seats for Adivasis could further marginalize them politically. The Union Home Minister and Prime Minister are reportedly aware of the concerns, with Dubey stressing the need for immediate intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)