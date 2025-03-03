Left Menu

Car Plows into Carnival Crowd in Mannheim

A vehicle drove into a crowd in Mannheim, Germany, during a parade marking the Carnival season, according to local reports. Police have launched an investigation, although details remain scarce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A vehicle has struck a group of people in the city of Mannheim, located in western Germany, as reported by the Mannheimer Morgen on Monday, which cited accounts from eyewitnesses.

The local police have confirmed an active operation in the city center but are withholding further details at this point. This incident coincides with celebrations as people gathered in regions, including Germany's Rhineland, for the Carnival season parades.

Authorities are currently examining the situation to establish motives and gather more information. The incident adds a note of somberness to what is typically a festive time in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

