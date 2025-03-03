Photo Controversy in Delhi Assembly: A Breach of Privilege?

In a recent session of the Delhi Assembly, controversy erupted when AAP MLA Jarnail Singh posted a photo from the House on social media. The action prompted Speaker Vijender Gupta to warn him of a possible breach of privilege.

Singh, representing Tilak Nagar, shared the image on the microblogging site X, claiming that House discussions were occurring without ministers present. He defended his action by noting that videos of the sessions are often shared online.

Speaker Gupta clarified that while videos broadcast live with his permission, photos were not sanctioned. Despite Singh's initial hesitation, he eventually expressed regret, yet failed to delete the image immediately, leading to potential consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)