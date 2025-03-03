Photo Controversy in Delhi Assembly: A Breach of Privilege?
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta warned AAP MLA Jarnail Singh for posting a House session picture on social media without permission, prompting breach of privilege concerns. Singh expressed regret but initially did not remove the image. The Speaker insisted on deletion to avoid further action.
In a recent session of the Delhi Assembly, controversy erupted when AAP MLA Jarnail Singh posted a photo from the House on social media. The action prompted Speaker Vijender Gupta to warn him of a possible breach of privilege.
Singh, representing Tilak Nagar, shared the image on the microblogging site X, claiming that House discussions were occurring without ministers present. He defended his action by noting that videos of the sessions are often shared online.
Speaker Gupta clarified that while videos broadcast live with his permission, photos were not sanctioned. Despite Singh's initial hesitation, he eventually expressed regret, yet failed to delete the image immediately, leading to potential consequences.
