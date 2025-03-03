Left Menu

Severe Flooding Forces Temporary Closure of Five Border Ports

BMA Commissioner Dr. Michael Masiapato provided an update on the situation, emphasizing the impact of rising water levels on operations and personnel safety.

  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has announced the temporary suspension of operations at five key ports of entry due to severe flooding triggered by heavy rainfall. The affected border posts include Stockpoort, Makgobistad, Bray, Groblersbridge, and Pontdrift.

Extent of Flooding and Emergency Response

Stockpoort Port of Entry has been completely surrounded by water, making access impossible. The operational area, corridor leading to the port, and the bridge beyond the facility have been submerged. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Limpopo deployed a helicopter to evacuate stranded BMA personnel and law enforcement officers who were trapped at the Immigration Office, which was marooned by floodwaters.

Makgobistad Port of Entry remains closed due to flooding of the Molopo River, rendering the border crossing inoperable.

Bray and Groblersbridge Ports of Entry have also been affected by extensive flooding, leading to a suspension of services.

Pontdrift Port of Entry is experiencing dangerously high water levels, necessitating a temporary shutdown until conditions improve.

Alternative Border Crossings for Travelers

To mitigate the impact on cross-border movement, travelers and commercial transporters are advised to use the following operational ports as alternatives:

  • Ramatlabama
  • Kopfontein
  • Beitbridge
  • Skilpadshek

Meanwhile, the Derdepoort Port of Entry has resumed normal operations after floodwaters receded, allowing safe passage for travelers and goods.

Ongoing Monitoring and Public Advisory

The BMA continues to monitor the evolving weather conditions across all ports of entry. Authorities will provide real-time updates to ensure that travelers and transport operators are well-informed and can make necessary arrangements.

“We urge all travelers and transporters to stay updated through official BMA communication channels and make alternative plans where necessary. The safety of our personnel and the public remains our top priority,” Masiapato stated.

For further information, stakeholders are encouraged to follow official BMA announcements and weather advisories to avoid disruptions in travel plans.

