Tragedy Strikes Mannheim: Fatal Car Incident

In Mannheim, a car drove into a crowd, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to several others. A suspect has been arrested, but police are investigating potential involvement of additional suspects. Residents are advised to remain indoors as authorities continue their investigation.

Updated: 03-03-2025 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a tragic event in the German city of Mannheim, one person has died and several others have been injured after a car plowed into a crowd, according to a police spokesperson on Monday.

A suspect has been apprehended, although police remain uncertain if others were involved in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are urging the public to stay at home for safety reasons as they continue their search for any additional suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

