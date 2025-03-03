Border Tensions Escalate with Deadly Clashes at Torkham Crossing
Pakistani and Afghan forces clashed at the Torkham border during Ramadan, intensifying already strained relations. The closure has affected food imports and trade, with Taliban claims of casualties and Pakistani officials noting injuries. Economic losses are substantial, worsening Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis.
Deadly clashes erupted between Pakistani and Afghan security forces at the Torkham border, intensifying diplomatic tensions during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The renewed conflict further jeopardizes essential food imports into crisis-ridden Afghanistan.
The border, closed for over a week, has stranded thousands of trucks. This has significantly impacted trade and worsened Afghanistan's humanitarian situation. The Taliban reported casualties, while Pakistani officials confirmed injuries among their forces, reflecting heightened hostilities between the neighbors.
Experts highlight potential exacerbations of Afghanistan's economy, already burdened by sanctions and aid cuts. Trade worth billions remains frozen, escalating economic and humanitarian challenges as diplomatic engagements falter.
